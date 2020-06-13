Stephen Michael Woodard

Stephen Michael Woodard

Stephen Michael Woodard

Stephen

April 28, 1947 – June 7, 2020

Stephen Michael Woodard, 73, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020 at home.

He was the beloved King and Hero of his adoring wife, Janice Leah Woodard. He is also survived by his former wife, Milli Woodard, and their two children: Michelle Adams and Marc Woodard.

Please make any donations to the Wounded Warrior Project in lieu of flowers. Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.

