Stephen O'Neil Williams, 62, was born in Laramie, Wyoming, to Fred and Dena (Gladson) Williams. Steve lived his younger years in Cody, Wyoming, and then moved to Lakewood, Colorado, during high school. Shortly after graduating, he enlisted in the US Air Force, serving from 1977 to 1981. He served as a Munitions Specialist, attaining the rank of Sgt., at Fairchild, WA Air Force base, Strategic Air Command. After being honorably discharged, he attended Montana State University and subsequently lived in Missoula, Montana, for several years before moving to Oregon in 1985. Steve currently lived in Lebanon but had worked in Albany and as a Production Manager at Lake-Tronics NW Ltd for several years in Corvallis.