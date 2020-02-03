Stephen W. Holland

January 26, 2020
Stephen (Steve) W. Holland passed away January 26, 2020. He was born in Walla Walla, Washington to William H. Holland and his wife, Helen Leslie Knapp. Steve attended public schools in Walla Walla and graduated from Washington High in 1960. He attended Whitman College and then Washington State University in Pullman.
He was a wildlife biologist and worked for New Mexico Fish and Game, the U.S. Park Service at Glacier National Park and at Mt. Rainer National Park. On returning to Oregon, he worked at Oregon State’s experimental station. He was active in the work which established Finley National wildlife Refuge.
While living in Corvallis, he worked at Western Oregon State College as a biology laboratory preparatory until his retirement in 1998. He found himself missing students and worked for Salem-Keizer Schools as a special needs student’s aide. In 2003 he left that job to truly retire and hike, backpack, canoe and travel when his wife retired.
He loved the outdoors. He kayaked (contributing articles to Soggy Sneakers about conditions and runs on some Western Oregon streams and rivers) He was active in the Corvallis Canoe and Kayak Club, enjoyed contra dancing and served as President of the Corvallis Folk Life Club.
After marring Malissa Duniway in 1990, he moved to Salem. Together they continued their outdoor activities, bird watching and traveling. Steve built canoes and two sailboats and many paddles. His woodworking carried over to their home and helping friends.
He was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Salem. At his request there will be no service.
Steve is predeceased by both his parents and his youngest brother, Thomas. He is survived by wife Malissa Duniway-Holland and her daughter, Eden (husband Christopher) Peak and two grandchildren, Clara and August. He has two siblings, Dr. Robert (wife Cami) Holland of Astoria and sister Sheila (husband Lonnie) Harper of Olympia, Washington.
The family wishes to thank Willamette Valley Hospice and the staff of Bonaventure Memory Care for their loving care during these last months of his battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Remembrances in his honor may be made to the charity of your choice. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.