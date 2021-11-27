March 16, 1950 - October 31, 2021

Steve Eby, 71, of Corvallis, passed away October 31st surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Patti Eby; his children, Jill Pinion, Jackie Heinrich, John Eby; stepchildren John Lowe, Jenny Lowe, siblings Gail Eby and Rick Eby; and 11 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Marge Eby.

The Eby family originally lived in Tillamook, Oregon where Steve learned to love the great outdoors and became an avid hunter and fisherman. Steve was also an exceptional golfer, securing 7 hole-in-ones. He passed his love for fishing and golfing onto his children.

In 1964 the family moved to Corvallis, where Steve graduated from CHS. In typical Eb's fashion, doing everything young in life, he graduated with his first wife and newborn baby girl in tow. At the age of 26, he opened EB Dental lab, which is still in operation today.

In 1988, after being single for two years, he reconnected with his middle school sweetheart (Patti Underwood) at their 20-year class reunion, marrying in 1990.

While Steve was diagnosed with Parkinson's at the young age of 50, his sense of humor, love for adventure and upbeat outlook remained. One of his best friends said, "He never asked 'why me,' he was a great friend that I had the good fortune to know." He will be missed by everyone whose lives he has touched.

There will be a memorial service in his honor on December 4th from 1-4 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Corvallis, Oregon.