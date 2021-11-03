 Skip to main content
Steve Sorensen
Steve Sorensen

June 4, 1943 - October 30, 2021

Celebration of Life will be held November 10, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Weddle Funeral Service, Stayton.

