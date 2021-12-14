February 15, 1952 – December 8, 2021
Steve Walker Sellin passed away to be with our Lord Jesus Christ the evening of December 8, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Sellin, his daughters, Kristi Grady, Kati McCoy, and Karli Sellin, his grandson, Collin McCoy, his sister, Linda Robertson, his brother, Tom Sellin, his sister, Tina Gray, along with many nieces and nephews.
Steve was a faithful follower of Jesus and reflected that in the way he lived his life and loved others. He was very much involved with various churches by way of drama and helped organize a prison ministry team, The Champion Players, to which he traveled the West Coast to spread the word of God to those incarcerated.
Steve was The Beatles number one fan but also just loved music. He loved life, people, and making light of situations. He frequented Costco often and made many friends upon his visits. Steve was full of humor, acceptance, and life. He was selfless, a friend to all, and made many people laugh.
Steve touched many lives and will truly be missed. Until we meet again! Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com
