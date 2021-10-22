Steven George Hallberg

August 7, 1940 - October 18, 2021

Steven G. Hallberg, 81, passed away October 18, 2021 at Evergreen Hospice House in Albany, Oregon.

Steve grew up in Lakeport, California, graduating from Clearlake High School in 1959. He then served in the Navy for four years.

After returning home Steve lived in Fort Bragg, California, for a short while then moved to Coos Bay, Oregon. Finally he settled in Albany, Oregon, where he remained for the rest of his life. He worked for Valley Fire Control Inc. and retired from there.

He is preceded in death by his parents John and Jophene Hallberg; his two brothers Mike and Chuck.

He is survived by his sister Paula Epperson; nephew Corey Hallberg and wife Diana; niece Judy Imbler; sister-in-law Sue Hallberg and many great-nephews and great-nieces.

Steve enjoyed many years hunting and fishing with family and friends. When his sister Paula moved to Albany they became hunting buddies. However she heard more stories about the deer that he shot, than she ever saw while hunting with him.

No services per Steve's request. Possible celebration of life at a later date.

