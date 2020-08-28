Steven Lawrence Culbertson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 15, 1950 – August 16, 2020

Steve was born the youngest child on August 15, 1950 in Astoria, Oregon. His parents were Lawrence and Henrietta Culbertson.

He graduated from Albany High in 1968. He joined the Navy in 1970, serving in Vietnam, the Philippines and Japan on the USS Coral Sea. He was honorably discharged in 1973. Out of the Navy he purchased a brand new Porsche 914, his dream car. His interests were in electronics; having served as a radar technician in the Navy, he enrolled in OTI in Klamath Falls for a time and later attended LBCC.

He had a serious car accident in 1981, which forever changed his life. The most important change was that he accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior. After that, he strove to honor God in all he did. The second change was to his physical and mental abilities. He was a survivor and had a number of jobs including working at National Frozen Foods, Allan Brothers Coffee and numerous other places.

Steve developed severe COPD and later helped his nephew with a yard care business. After that he spent numerous years volunteering at charities including: Lebanon Soup Kitchen, Meals on Wheels, The Gleaners, Fish, Salvation Army Bell Ringers and Lebanon First Baptist Church. He was also part of Celebrate Recovery for a time where he gained many loyal friends.