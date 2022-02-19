April 26, 1954 - February 5, 2022

Steven Michael Jole passed away suddenly from a stroke on February 5th. He was turning 68 on April 26th.

One of Steve's passions in life was his work. He recently retired from Homes For Good. He was a deeply committed public servant who dedicated his career to being in service to people with low incomes. Steve was highly influential throughout the country and was well known for pushing the envelope to ensure clients were well served. Because of his dedication many people's lives were enriched.

His other passion was his family. His daughter, Myra Lynn, was born in 1984. A highlight of Steve's day was to walk her to the nearby park. Tragically Myra was killed in a hit and run accident just before turning 3. Soon his home was filled with three handsome boys, Alden, Sander and Thomas. Steve's life revolved around his boys which molded them into the insightful men they are today. Several years later, Estera, his daughter-in-law, became an addition to Steve's family, as well as Alia, his granddaughter. Grandpa's life now revolved around Alia. As he watched her play his dimples would be etched in his cheeks as he smiled with happiness.

Steve lived life fast. He lived it full. He filled it up.

Steve's Celebration of Life will be at Alton Baker Park in Eugene, February 26 from 1 to 4 p.m.

We are expecting a large gathering and parking is limited. Please consider carpooling and other modes of transportation.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either: 1) Oregon Wild at www.oregonwild.org; 2) Mildred Whipple Library at www.ndld.org; 3) KLCC radio at www.klcc.org; 4) Habitat for Humanity at www.habitatlane.org; 5) SOLVE at www.solveoregon.org.

For more information of Steve's celebration and the opportunity to share your stories, go to www.celebrationforstevejole.com.