January 12, 1962 - January 23, 2022

Steven Paul Weygandt passed away with his wife by his side on January 23rd without fear in his heart. He was led to his eternal home by his Savior, Jesus Christ.

Steve had just turned 60, and was excited to have made it to this milestone. He was diagnosed with cancer at 58 and fought hard with the help of a team of doctors at OHSU. The family is extremely grateful for the excellent care their team provided.

Steve was born January 12, 1962, in the town of Newport, Oregon; the fourth of five children to Ken and Jean Weygandt. He was the child of small, sleepy Oregon coastal towns in the 60s, living in places like Lincoln City and summering in Astoria with his cousins.

He met his first wife, Debbie (Meader) Weygandt during his teens while working at Sizzler. She was a host, he was a cook. Steve joined the Marine Corps in 1980 and came home to marry Debbie in 1983. They soon moved to North Carolina where he was deployed to Iceland, Beirut, and Israel while on a ship in the Mediterranean. To the end he never stopped saying how proud he was of serving the country he loved as a United States Marine. Steve and Debbie were blessed with their beautiful daughter, Becky, in 1990 after resettling in Albany. After the spotted owl changed his career in the timber industry, he went on to earn his degree in business. Steve began working at Palm Harbor Homes in 1995 where he held many fulfilling positions over his 26 year career; developing lifelong talents and relationships along the way. The last several years he worked as a Purchasing Manager, right up until the month before his passing, showing his dedication and love for the people that work there.

Steve was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved his Oregon home, but one of his best fishing stories came from his trip to Costa Rica, where he caught the coveted blue marlin – a massive fish that weighed in at over 200lbs.

In 2016 he married his second wife, Day, and the adventure was on. Hikes, bikes, paddles, planes, trains, helicopters, hot air balloons, festivals, museums, sun kissed days, horseback riding in the surf, sports events, long romantic weekends, and zip lining all accompanied by good food and wine. The walls of their home are filled with mementos expressing their zest for life. But nothing filled their time together more than their love; a love that glowed from their soul when they were together, unmistakable to those around them.

Steve's legacy carries on through his wife, Dateria; daughter, Becky Nicolarsen, her husband, Eric; grandchildren, Alana and Hayden; and stepdaughter, Athena Miller. He is survived by his mother, Jean Weygandt; eldest brother, Larry Weygandt, wife, Char; sister, Deanne Gray, husband, Bob; and younger brother, Kenny Weygandt, wife Chris. Steve also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Vic, best friend, Derrick, first wife, Debbie, nephew, Jessie, and father, Kenneth.

His passion of classic rock, trivia, weekend adventures and countless traditions, is something that will truly be missed. But most of all, his love for being a Christian, grandfather, father, stepfather, brother, uncle and husband is something that will never be forgotten.

A Memorial Service for Steve will be held Saturday, February 12, at 2 p.m., at Brownsville Assembly of God Church, 313 Washburn St, Brownsville, OR 97327.