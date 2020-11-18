Steven Pitts

April 29, 1956 – November 14, 2020

Steven Leroy Pitts, 64, of Albany passed away Saturday. He was born in Lebanon to George and Leta (Hand) Pitts.

He lived in Crawfordsville most of his adult life. He moved to the Lebanon area for several years and then finally to Albany.

Steve started work at an early age, working for his dad in his garage, building, fixing, and repairing something. He was always doing something. After high school, he went to work for Willamette Industries in Sweet Home, where he became indentured in the electrical program. He earned his Journeyman and went to work for Oremet Titanium in Albany, until he retired.

He enjoyed fishing and hunting when he wasn't working. He loved taking day trips to different places around Oregon with his kids and grandchildren.

Steve is survived by his children, Julie Felkins of Lebanon and Josh Pitts of Albany; ex-wife, Donna of Lebanon; brother, Tom Pitts of Lebanon; five grandchildren, Kaitlyn Felkins, Hannah Felkins, Andrew Pitts, Annabelle Pitts and Brookelyn Felkins; one great grandchild, Greyson James; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mom and dad George and Leta Pitts; sister Patty; and brother Ed.

Family will have services at a later time. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com