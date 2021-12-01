January 14, 1934 - November 27, 2021

Sue Branson Rawlings was born in Portland, Oregon on January 14, 1934 and died on November 27, 2021 in Oxnard, California.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Rhonda Wiese, and their children, Robert Owen and Rebecca. She is also survived by her niece Gail and Gail's husband Ralph Swan of Bend Oregon, her nephew and his wife Bruce and Diane Branson of Albany, Oregon, Bryan Branson and his wife Lois of New Jersey, and numerous great nieces and nephews.

Along with family, Sue had many friends who enjoyed her sense of humor and dedication to serving her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Marianne Tuffen, brothers Phillip Branson and Anthony Branson, sister Nada Cook, and her nephew John Branson.

At Sue's request there will be no formal services.

Condolences or inquiries may be sent to Robert Wiese, 1468 Kinglet Drive, Sparks, NV 89441.