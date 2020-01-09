Susan Helen Cook

January 20, 1951 — January 4, 2020
Born in the small town of Sublimity, Oregon, to Robert and Cecilia Stuckart, Sue grew up a true farm girl on her family’s cattle ranch. In high school she played piano for the glee club and graduated as class valedictorian.
She attended Gonzaga University (Class of ‘73) where she studied mathematics, spending summers working at her father’s lumber mill and volunteering as a teacher in Alaska. She met her future husband, Dave, her junior year. They were married in 1974, settled down in Corvallis, and had the first of their four children in 1976.
After a breast cancer diagnosis in 1988, her one wish was that she would live to raise her children. She did that and so much more.
A tireless volunteer in the local community, Sue helped organize the annual Old Mill Center auction for over 30 years. She enjoyed cleaning at the St. Mary’s soup kitchen, singing in the funeral choir, and being an active member in the local chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO). She also co-founded and participated in the Breast Cancer Support Group of Corvallis.
She loved travelling and enjoyed many family trips to places near and far, including living in Switzerland with her family for part of a year. She enjoyed the solitude of nature and spent time outside most days gardening, working in the woods around their house, mushroom hunting, admiring wildflowers, and birdwatching. Known as “Gin-Sue” to her tennis buddies, she was an avid tennis player known for her wicked slice. Her family and friends will remember her generosity, strength, kindness, and how open, loving, and supportive she was to everyone she met.
Sue passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family after her final battle with cancer. She is survived by Dave, her husband of 45 years; children Brian, Galen, Aaron, and Marah; siblings Annie, Mike, Kathy, Romey, and Robbie.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, January 26, at the Adair Clubhouse, 6097 NE Ebony Ln, Corvallis. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Old Mill Center or the Benton Community Foundation. Condolences, thoughts and memories may be posted online at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Service information
1:00PM
6097 NE Ebony Lane
Corvallis, OR 97330