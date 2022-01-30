Susan Lucille Westcott, 85, passed on January 18, 2022. Her legacy continues in her loving husband of 64 years, Lloyd Westcott, sisters, Carol Julian and Rachel Hayashi, sister-in-law, Luella Henderson (Bob), her FAB 5 daughters, Barbara (Bea), Cindy (Dave), Carrie (Tom), Kim (Andrew), Molly (Bob), 24 grandchildren, a baker's dozen of GiGi's great-grandchildren and a multitude of friends that extended her family circle.