Susan Ruckert

Susan Joan Ruckert, 69, of Tangent was born on May 17, 1951 in Portland, Oregon to James Robert Daniel Reister and Margaret (Reiman) Reister. Susan graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1969, Judson Baptist College of Portland in 1971, and Biola College of La Mirada, California in 1974. She returned to Judson College to work in the admissions department until April of 1978. From that point on, she was a full-time wife, farm partner, bookkeeper, homemaker, mother, grandmother, gardener, chef, and chauffeur. She was also a friend and mentor to many.

In July of 1976, Susan became friends with a farmer from Tangent, Roger Ruckert. They married April 15, 1978, at Hinson Baptist, her church in Portland. Susan sewed her own beautiful wedding dress and her bridesmaid dresses. Always the efficient economizer, she even prepared the food for her own wedding reception.

Susan's life was always about serving others quietly in the background. Her home was her castle. There are many guest books filled with grateful notes from the multitude of people who shared at her table. Susan was an exceptional cook and hostess. She wanted everything to be perfect for her honored guests, whether it was a holiday meal, gingerbread houses for kids, catered feasts for weddings or funerals, tea parties for bridal showers, or weekly dinners for widowers. Susan was an active member of First Baptist Church in Brownsville. The last few years she broke out of her comfort zone and began teaching women's Bible studies. Countless numbers of people have been recipients of Susan's generosity, hospitality, and thoughtfulness.