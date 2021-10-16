Susan Ruth Meyer

Outside of work her love of classical music, the Oregon State University women's basketball team, animals - especially cats, dogs, and chickens - brought her joy. Her dogs were favored companions in her adult years. Always independent, Susan was able to be avidly involved in watercolor painting lessons, backpacking, travel, movies, concerts, and folk dancing. Though she didn't write it, she had a fondness for reading, hearing, and discussing poetry; and family members were frequently gifted a book of poetry. Susan found great delight in gardening and the beauty of nature wherever she was. The South Platte River was as fascinating as any mountain or ocean. She especially enjoyed the view of Marys Peak from the window of her home in Philomath, Oregon.