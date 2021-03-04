Susan Simpson

Her travels involved visiting over 40 states and 7 countries. Her residences included Virginia, Florida, New Mexico, Washington, Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma and Oregon. Every place she lived she become best friends with many people who experienced the depth of her friendship.

Susan loved music. She felt that everything revolved around music and that everything always came back to the music. From her favorite Indie Hip Hop producer The Klinik to Wynonna Judd to Paul McCartney she delved into a variety of genres. She loved to attend any performance of live music, be it an intimate private solo performance or a big show Grateful Dead concert. She truly loved that the City of Albany presented concerts in the summer. Getting up at 3:30 am to get down and set up 'her spot' was a ritual. Her iPod was a fashion accessory.

Susan battled fibromyalgia for decades. Her strong minded determination would not allow this painful disease to define her. Regardless of the level of debilitating pain she was suffering she forged ahead and lived life to its fullest, always ready for the next adventure.

Susan is loved across this amazing country and will be missed and remembered forever.