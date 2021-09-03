April 8, 1932 - August 7, 2021
T. Darrah Thomas died at home on August 7, 2021 of pancreatic cancer.
Darrah was born in Glen Ridge, New Jersey to Woodlief and Jean Darrah Thomas on April 8, 1932. His mother died when he was a young child and Darrah and his brother Woody were sent to stay with his mother's parents, Thomas and Rose Darrah, in Panama. Darrah's father remarried in 1935, and Darrah gained a stepmother, Frances, and a stepsister, Barbara. Darrah grew up in Chevy Chase, Maryland, and graduated from St. Albans School in Washington, D.C. in 1950.
Darrah showed an interest in chemistry from an early age - trying to make explosives with his chemistry set in his parents' basement. He received his Bachelor of Science from Haverford College in 1954 and then went on to graduate school at the University of California, Berkeley, where he met and married the love of his life, Barbara Rassweiler, in 1956. At Berkeley, Darrah did research in nuclear chemistry with Nobel Prize-winning professor, Glenn Seaborg. He received his Ph.D. from Berkeley in 1957 and stayed on as an Assistant Professor until 1959. After Berkeley, Darrah worked for Brookhaven National Labs from 1959 to 1961. In 1961 he became Professor of Chemistry at Princeton University in New Jersey.
In 1971, now a father of four, Darrah became Professor of Chemistry at Oregon State University, in Corvallis, Oregon, serving as Chairman of the Chemistry Department from 1981 to 1985 and Director of the Center for Advanced Materials Research from 1986 to 1991. He won many honors, awards and fellowships during his long career in science and was named a Distinguished Professor Emeritus in 1997. Though based in Corvallis, he worked closely with scientists from Europe, Japan and Australia studying the energy spectra of electrons.
Darrah was passionate about his research and continued to be active in his field and involved at OSU well past retirement. His latest contribution, published in early 2021, addresses precise measurements and accurate calibration, a topic that goes back to his early interest in spectroscopy. His longtime colleagues, Catalin Miron and Leif Saethre, wrote of him, "Darrah Thomas is an amazingly active and creative scientist, an eminent professor and mentor, a close collaborator and respected friend." He was also an inspiring and highly regarded teacher for generations of chemistry students at OSU.
Darrah had a brilliant analytical mind and a huge curiosity about how the world works. This applied specifically to his field of chemistry but also broadly to his interest in history, politics, technology, nature, and people. He had a razor-sharp sense of humor and was quick with an aphorism such as, "Never attempt to teach a pig to sing; it wastes your time and annoys the pig," or a quote such as this one from Mark Twain, "If you hold a cat by the tail, you learn things you cannot learn any other way."
Darrah also had many interests besides his research and teaching. He and Barbara shared a great love of the outdoors including camping, backpacking, and snorkeling. He was an avid bird watcher and fly-fisherman. He and Barbara also loved travel, good food and wine, opera, theater, museums, and reading. They passed all these interests on to their children and grandchildren.
As the family spread out around the world, Darrah and Barbara's house in Corvallis became the gathering point for the family. There were big family reunions, meticulously scheduled in Darrah's spreadsheets. But the Thomas home was also a place where the grandchildren knew they were always welcome to drop in and find a good meal, interesting conversation, dry humor, thoughtful advice, and where they could always borrow some camping equipment, go for a bird walk with Darrah in the Wetlands, or just read a good book on the sofa.
Darrah's son, David, and brother, Woodlief, preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife Barbara; his son David's widow Laurel and their children Abigail, Elizabeth, and Lydia; his son Steven and his wife Astrid and their children Cecilia, Peter, and Rebecca, and their grandchild Paula; his daughter Kathleen and her husband Kim and their children Jesse, Jacqueline, and James; and his daughter Susan and her husband Peter. He is also survived by his sister Barbara; and many nieces and nephews.
His family would like to thank the staff from the Mennonite Village, especially Angela, Cathy, Demie, Era, Jamey, Joan, and Susan, for their support and devoted care.
There will be a memorial event for family and friends in Corvallis September 8th. Please contact the family at TDarrahTMemorial@gmail.com for details.
A memorial event on the Oregon State University campus will be also be planned by the Chemistry Department in the fall.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Nature Conservancy or the Greenbelt Land Trust, where Darrah was an active donor and member.
