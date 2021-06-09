September 12, 1959 - May 25, 2021
Tami Lynn Drouillard, 61, of Sweet Home passed away Tuesday. She was born in Gardena, California, to Richard James and Corrina Faye (Hensley) Bambach.
Tami is survived by her stepdad Lou Anjo of Sweet Home; brother Mark (Virginia) Bambach of Lebanon; nephews: Jordan (Sydney) Bambach, Matthew Bambach, all of Albany.
She was preceded in death by her father Richard James Bambach; and mother Corrina Faye Hensley in 2013.
Memorial service will be 3:00 p.m. Thursday, June 17th at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Reception to follow at Full Gospel Church, 2331 Main St.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to World Vision.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
