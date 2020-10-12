Tanner Reister

November 25, 2001 – October 4, 2020

Tanner Keith Reister, 18, of Halsey, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at his home.

Tanner was born in Albany to Keith and Sharmann (Waldie) Reister. Tanner Attended Central Linn High School and lived with his family in Halsey, Oregon.

Tanner's school life was about Blue Notes and singing. He also loved competing at Soccer, Wrestling and Baseball and recently played in the Senior Game at Volcanoes Stadium this summer. Tanner loved to perform from starring in the school musical to singing in Blue Notes to goofing around with his siblings in the living room. Tanner wanted everyone to always feel good and smile and constantly would go out of his way to make that happen.

He is survived by his parents, Keith and Sharmann Reister; brother, Jack Reister; sisters, Tori and Claire Reister; as well as His grandparents Randy and Debbie Waldie of Halsey, Ed and Carol Reister of Tangent and aunts and uncles Travis and Andrea Waldie of Portland, Amanda and Jeremy Salvage of Lebanon, Erik and Kelly Beck of San Diego and Kent Reister of San Diego

A celebration of Tanner's life will be at 6 p.m. at 22660 Ridge Drive, Tangent, Oregon 97389 on Saturday the 17th of October, 2020. Exact details will be posted on the family's social media accounts. Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.