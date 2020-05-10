Te May Ching

January 9, 1923 – April 21, 2020

She met her late husband Kim Kwong Ching when in undergraduate studies at Central University in Nanking, China. They married on August 10, 1947 in Shanghai, China. Because Kim was born in Hawaii and already a US citizen, Kim and Temay left China separately to move to the United States in 1948 for Master’s and doctoral studies at Michigan State University in Lansing, Michigan. During their studies, son Franklin was born May 12, 1948 and daughter Annabel arrived November 20, 1951. Te May received her PhD in Plant Cytogenetic in 1954. In 1956 she obtained a post-doctoral fellowship in plant physiology research for two years before becoming a professor of seed research at Oregon State University, OSU Crop Science Department from 1956 until her retirement in 1988. Kim and Te May moved to Fremont, California in 1998.