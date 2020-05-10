January 9, 1923 – April 21, 2020
Te May Ching passed away on April 21, 2020 of late stage Alzheimer’s disease.
Te May was born on January 9, 1923 in Soo Chow, China to Sheng Wen and Hui Ying Tsou.
She met her late husband Kim Kwong Ching when in undergraduate studies at Central University in Nanking, China. They married on August 10, 1947 in Shanghai, China. Because Kim was born in Hawaii and already a US citizen, Kim and Temay left China separately to move to the United States in 1948 for Master’s and doctoral studies at Michigan State University in Lansing, Michigan. During their studies, son Franklin was born May 12, 1948 and daughter Annabel arrived November 20, 1951. Te May received her PhD in Plant Cytogenetic in 1954. In 1956 she obtained a post-doctoral fellowship in plant physiology research for two years before becoming a professor of seed research at Oregon State University, OSU Crop Science Department from 1956 until her retirement in 1988. Kim and Te May moved to Fremont, California in 1998.
During her tenure, Te May participated in advisory groups such as the College of Agricultural Science- Long-range planning, North west Forest Tree Seed Committee, President’s Commission on Human Rights and Responsibilities; Association of Women in Science (AWIS), and the Fulbright Commission, amongst others. For her many research papers/ presentations one can consult the listings at http://scarc.library.oregonstate.edu/ in 1985, Te May was made a Fellow of the American Society of Agronomy/ Crop Science of America.
She was a member of the American Society of Plant physiologists, the American Society of Agronomy, the American Society Association for Advancement in Sciences. Temay was also a member of Xi Sigma Pi, Sigma Xi, and Phi Kappa Phi.
Te May is survived by her son, Franklin Gee-Ten Ching, wife Carolyn Ching, and their children Kimberly Ahn-Mei Ching, husband Joe Blois, and great-grandchildren Grace and Jack Blois. Karen Ahn-Ming Ching Corburn, husband Jesse Corburn and great-grandchildren Kayla, Leah and Nathan Corburn. Daughter Annabel Ching Allen, husband Richard Allen and their children Corinne An-Li Allen and Robert An-Shing Allen and niece Julie Zhu. Also survived by her youngest sister Da Zhu Tsou Tang, and her sons Jin Hui Tang and wife Barbara, and Frank Tang, wife Rosalind, Claudia and Casey Tang.
