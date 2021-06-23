Ted Acey Gay

Ted always admired John Wayne for the uncompromising nature and the rugged individualism of the characters he portrayed. Masculinity displayed through bravery, valour, chivalry and defense of the helpless. He fashioned himself after these characters and any who knew Ted could see the resemblance. 1 Cor 16:13

He was a man who took life seriously but saw the humour in its many complications. He always spoke the truth, no matter the cost. He loved the Lord, he loved the church, he loved his family and he loved his country. He was a man who believed in absolutes, who valued clarity while the world made a virtue of murkiness. A man of action, of principle, and of faith.

While his death was unexpected, he was always fond of 2 Corinthians 5:8 We are confident I say and willing rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord… We take comfort now in these words. His passing leaves us with a void that will never be filled, but our memories of him will fill our hearts forever. We will live to honor his legacy. Till we meet again Dad...we love you!

He is preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, he is survived by his wife, six children, 34 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.