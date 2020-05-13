× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

December 2, 1924 — May 7, 2020

Ted T. Tannich, a lifelong Albany resident, passed on May 7, 2020. He was born in a Model T in the old Albany Hospital parking lot on December 2, 1924, to John and Mary Tannich.

Ted attended Madison School with his siblings Henrietta, Rudolph, Lilian and Margarette, graduating from Albany High School in 1942. His family was very active in the Czech community. He soon afterward enlisted in the Navy and served aboard DE 144, the USS Frost, which accompanied the great convoy to Casablanca in 1943. His ship received the Presidential Citation for the highest number of U-Boat kills, including 2 off the coast of New York.

Following the war, he returned to work with his parents at Tannich Appliance in the old Dickson Corral center. Ted is survived by his wife Phyllis, sister Marge Henderson, daughters Karren Popovics and Carol Tannich Boulden from previous marriages. He leaves grandchildren Bethany Shaffer, Miranda Boulden, Drew Popovics, Damon Popovics and Justin Popovics as well as three great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. He was a member of the Elks and Eagle Lodges and will be missed by many residents of Albany.

Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at FarnstromMortuary.com.

