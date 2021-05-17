September 12, 1933 – May 11, 2021

Terrence Lee Seevers, 87, of Albany, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Salem Hospital.

Terrence was born in Springfield, Illinois to Erwin and Alma (Werner) Seevers.

Terrence grew up in Springfield, Illinois, where he met his beloved wife, Marlyn (Goulden) Seevers, who lived across the street from him. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, was honorably discharged May 7, 1955, and shortly thereafter married Marlyn June 16, 1955.

Terrence received a bachelor's degree in education from the University of Oregon and enjoyed a second career as an elementary school teacher in Bend, Oregon for many years. He thoroughly enjoyed cheering the Ducks at Autzen stadium and inspired many of his family member's love for his Ducks. He recently became an avid fan of basketball, especially for the "lady Ducks."

Terrence taught his three children the importance of faith in God and especially emphasized the importance of a strong moral character — no lying, cheating, stealing.