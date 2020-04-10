× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 21, 1954 — April 2, 2020

Terry Duane Wood, 66, passed away on April 2, 2020 in Sublimity.

Terry was born on March 21, 1954 in Silverton, to Warren and Mary Sue (Winstead) Wood. He was one of four children born to Warren and Mary, and his childhood was spent on the family farm. He attended Scio High School and was involved in FFA. He enjoyed showing the cattle that he raised. He graduated Scio High School in 1972.

After graduation, Terry worked for Economy Supply, a Lebanon lumber yard and later established Terry Wood Construction. During this time, he also raised Registered Polled Herefords at his farm, Santiam Valley Farms. After he finished his career in construction, he went to work at the Linn County Fair & Expo, where he was an Operations Manager and Assistant to the General Manager. It was during this time that he worked for Randy Porter, who along with his wife Lee, became dear friends to him.