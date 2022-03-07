Terry Keith Ravlin

July 20, 1953 - February 27, 2022

Terry Ravlin, age 68, passed away peacefully at home with his wife and sister by his side. He was a warrior with his 13 year battle with cancer, which ultimately took his life.

Terry was born in Burlington, Vermont, to Doris and Herbert Ravlin. He attended Burlington High School. While growing up, his never ending passion for the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots was born. At age 19, he traveled across the country and landed in Corvallis where he resided until his death.

Terry lived life to the fullest and competed in everything that he did. He played softball for Squirrels Tavern for many years, he was an avid golfer, which was passed down from his father, he learned to play bridge and played for thirty years, he enjoyed acting in a few productions at the Majestic and he was a realtor by profession. In all of these endeavors, he formed lasting friendships. Those who were close to Terry enjoyed his dry wit and sparring with him over the topic of the day.

In 1986, Terry met the love of his life, Natalie Brown. They wed in 1990, and their children came soon after, Steven in 1991 and Camille in 1993. Terry loved to travel and the family made many lasting memories together on their adventures. Terry felt that having children was the best thing he ever did. He was proud of both of them and so happy to meet his grandson in December 2021.

Survivors include Natalie, Steven (Courtney Dewlaney) and their son, Thatcher, Camille Brown (Kevin) all in Corvallis, brother Barry of Bristol, Connecticut, sister Linda Porter of Jericho, Vermont, and several nieces and nephews.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents and brother Steven.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Project H.E.R. - Corvallis Clinic Foundation, the American Cancer Society or Lumina Hospice in Corvallis, to whom the family is profoundly grateful.