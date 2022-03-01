Terry Lane Layman

October 2, 1946 - February 8, 2022

Terry Layman, 75, of Lebanon, Oregon died unexpectedly of a cardiac arrest in the early morning hours of February 8, 2022.

Terry was born to parents Joy Layman and Burtice Jane Layman nee Carson in Hutchinson Kansas, October 2, 1946. He spent his early childhood with his younger brother Richard (Rick) on a farm in the small community of Arlington, Kansas. Following his father's death, his mother moved them into the town of Hutchinson, Kansas where Terry finished elementary school and high school. He began his secondary education in Texas at the Abilene Christian College. After one year he moved to Oklahoma and graduated from Oklahoma Christian College and later obtained his PhD.

Terry enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1968 and successfully graduated from Officer Candidate School in 1970. He served as an Army Intelligence officer in Germany until 1975. During his Army service he became fluent in the German language. He developed a love for travel during this time. Terry enjoyed a variety of activities such as riding and jumping horses and singing while playing guitar. He also studied piano and played very well.

He married Carole Louise Yoder nee Wilson on December 30, 1983. They remained in Kansas until moving to Lebanon, Oregon in 1989. He secured a job for the State in Salem, Oregon serving as an ombudsman for the disabled. He retired in 2009 after working there 18 years. Terry joined the Elks Lodges in Lebanon and Sweet Home; serving as the Exalted Ruler in Sweet Home for one year after fulfilling several other officer positions. He grew to love and appreciate the friends he made and the traditions he was a part of during his time with the Elks. Terry and his wife Carole enjoyed sharing their love of nature and wildlife outside of their country home (at one time there were 20 skunks coming together for their evening meal).

Terry was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife Bertha "Carroll" Mitchell.

Terry's passing will leave a great sadness in the hearts of his survivors which include: his wife Carole; brother Richard (wife Marla) Layman; son John Layman; stepchildren Jennifer (husband Dave) Larson, Jonathan (husband Joshua) Yoder, Jamison (wife Sarah) Yoder, and eight grandchildren, Lilly, Brayden, Austin, Emily, Lance, Cody, Amanda, and Allison.

Burial arrangements were made by the Huston-Jost Funeral Home in Lebanon. Terry was interred in the IOOF Cemetery in Lebanon on February 17, 2022 after a private graveside service with the Rev. Barry R. Wilson officiating.