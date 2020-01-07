Thelma Brady, longtime resident of Sweet Home, died unexpectedly on December 29, 2019, at the age of 67. Thelma was born in Maryland on March 28 to Jim and Ruby Martin.

Moving to Sweet Home in 1985, many know Thelma from her public service roles in the community. Using her experience from managing Computerland stores in Corvallis and Eugene, she took the management position of our local Taco Time. She loved working with people of all ages, modeling a strong work ethic and commitment to customer service. After, she served as a caregiver at Wiley Creek, where she nurtured and cared for many parents and grandparents. Her last and proudest work accomplishment was owning and running Thelma Brady Property Management. Though she officially retired in 2018, her excellent reputation continues.

Her family knows her as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, reading, and fixing up her home. She also loved her soap operas, healthy foods, and hosting holidays. She cherished being outdoors and taking drives into the mountains with her husband, Mike, with whom she shared almost 31 years of marriage. Time spent with her kids and grandkids was filled with laughter and making memories they will keep forever. Above all, a close family is her greatest treasure.

Thelma is survived by her husband, Mike Brady, her children, Jo, Ruby, Jennie, and Shelly and their partners, her nine grandchildren, two great-granddaughters, and of course, her babies, Sophie and Trixie.