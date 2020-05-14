× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 14, 1931 – May 10, 2020

Thelma “Irene” Johnston, 88, of Lebanon, died Sunday at her home.

Irene was born July 14, 1931 in Bayard, Nebraska the daughter of George and Mildred (Reynolds) Matson.

She married Clifford Prince on January 30, 1949. They settled in Scotts Bluff, Nebraska where Irene worked for Woolworth Department Store. The couple moved to Lebanon in 1969 and Irene went to work for Cornet Department Store. Clifford and Irene later divorced and she married Stephen Johnson on May 12, 1981. He preceded her in death on July 31, 2008.

Irene enjoyed making jewelry, cooking, baking and crocheting. She would often donate items she made to care homes.

She is survived by her daughters, Janet Smallman, Susan Anderson, Linda Greene and Kathy Smallman and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter Casie, sisters Phyllis Matson and Doris Holton and brother George Matson.

Private family services will be held. To leave a condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com

