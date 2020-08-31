Thelma Martin

Thelma (Bitikofer) Martin passed away Wednesday morning, August 26th, at Lydia's House Memory Care in Albany.She was born in McPherson, Kansas on October 13, 1935 to Melvin and Cora (Bond) Bitikofer, the oldest of seven children. The family moved to Oregon in 1941.Thelma graduated from Western Mennonite High School in Salem, Oregon and attended Eastern Mennonite College in Harrisonburg, Virginia. In 1959 she married Emerson Martin, and they were married nearly 58 years before his death in 2017.One of her favorite things to do was spend time at the Oregon Coast with family and friends, watching whales and enjoying the beautiful scenery. She loved her family very much, and they felt the same about her. Thelma desired to live her life in a way that honored her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a member of Fairview Mennonite Church.She is survived by son Dean (Judy), daughter Sheri (Dru) Hochstetler; brothers Merle, Phares (Helen), Ervin (Nancy); sisters Eudene (Myron) Snyder, Maxine (Amos) Stoltzfus; sister-in-law Sarah Bitikofer; grandchildren Nick (Martha) Martin, Marissa (Dylan) Short, Matt (Megan) Hettwer, Hannah Hettwer, Jill (Jamie) Wakefield, Cory Hochstetler and partner Rebecca Foster, Shelby (Chris) Archuleta; and great-granddaughters Stella and Eleanor Wakefield. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Mel Bitikofer. The family is grateful for those who lovingly cared for her in her last years: Visiting Angels; friends Liiza Boyd, Shanna Gerig, Alicia and Kay Ziemer; granddaughter Hannah Hettwer; and the staff at Lydia's House.