Theodore Kent

Cdr. Theodore Robert Kent, US Navy, passed away on August 11, 2020 at the age of 99. He truly represented one of the “greatest generation.” Born June 2, 1921 in Lubbock, Texas, he was the oldest of five children. He was preceded in death by siblings Emmy Lou, Ester, and Buzzy; his brother, Ned, lives in Arizona. His father (Harry) died when he was six, and together with his mother Emma Kent (Hesse) and siblings, they moved to Utah and endured the Depression.

He joined the Navy in 1939, served thirty years, and achieved the rank of Commander. His significant assignments in the three wars (WW2, Korean, and Vietnam) were many. A few examples were surviving the sinking of two ships back to back early in WW2; the USS Langley and USS Pecos in the Indian Ocean off Java, described in detail in the “Pawns of War” by D.R. Messimer. Later in the war, he served in the European theater. In the Korean War, most notably, he was on a ship that provided support to the Marines at the Battle of Inchon. By the time of the Vietnam War, he was promoted to Commander, where he commanded the USS Gurke from 1963-1965. He completed his Navy career at the Pentagon, and retired in 1969. A quote from his sister-in-law “... the Navy was his life. You know the stories. He was a true hero.” Unfortunately, we don't know all the stories because, typical of those who served our country, he saw a lot of action and endured hardships, but he wasn't inclined to brag. Amongst the many medals and honors, he was the recipient of the Bronze Star, Joint Service Commendation and Navy and Marine Commendation medals.