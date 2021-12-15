Theodore (Ted) James Langton, Jr.

Ted was born September 4, 1926, in Portland, to Theodore and Beatrice Langton. As a young boy Ted lived in a number of small towns in northwest Oregon until the family settled in Cascade Locks for two of his high school years. For his senior year Ted went across the Columbia River to Stevenson, Washington, where he met the love of his life, Willie Knapp. They both graduated in 1944, with Willie going to Oregon College of Education for a teaching degree, and Ted enlisting in the Navy during World War II. After Ted returned from the War they were married in Portland, on July 19, 1947. They then moved to Corvallis where Ted went to Oregon State University School of Business. After his graduation in 1950, Ted and Willie moved back to Portland where he took a job with US National Bank. Their son, Ted, was born in October of 1950, and their daughter, Pam, was born in July 1952. In 1955, Ted and Willie moved back to Corvallis for a position with US Bank. Their second daughter, Becky, was born in June a year later. In 1958, while living in Corvallis, Ted was voted Junior First Citizen. Ted and Willie both became very active in Jaycees and Jaycetts, and made many lifelong friends. In 1960 they moved to Eugene where Ted became controller for Jones Veneer and Plywood, and later CFO for States Veneer Co. In 1983 they moved back to Corvallis when Ted retired.