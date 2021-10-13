1948 - 2021
"Trout" Thomas Alan Williams unexpectedly passed away on September 27th, 2021 at home watching sports, just how he would have wanted to.
Trout was born in Jackson, Michigan in 1948, but grew up in Yamhill County with his father John, mother Gertrude and two brothers. He is survived by his two daughters Jenny Skaggs and Nicky Dirks. Trout will be dearly missed and always remembered.
He attended college at OSU in Wildlife management program. He is quoted as saying "I went to school for wildlife management but could not manage my wild life!" So in his honor he has asked that we celebrate his life. We request all of Trout's many friends and loved ones to join us in celebrating his life at the Pub (Golf City) in Corvallis on October 16, at 2 p.m.
