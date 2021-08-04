Thomas Baxter passed away on Friday, July 30, in Jefferson. Tom was Oregon raised, settling last in Jefferson. He was a man who loved his family and loved God. Tom's three sons and grandchildren have lived on the farm with him for the last two years, which brought him much joy. In loving memory, Tom. A memorial service will be held, in his honor, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, August 14, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon.