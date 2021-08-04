 Skip to main content
Thomas Baxter
Thomas Baxter

November 27, 1952 – July 30, 2021

Thomas Baxter passed away on Friday, July 30, in Jefferson. Tom was Oregon raised, settling last in Jefferson. He was a man who loved his family and loved God. Tom's three sons and grandchildren have lived on the farm with him for the last two years, which brought him much joy. In loving memory, Tom. A memorial service will be held, in his honor, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, August 14, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon.

