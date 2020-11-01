Thomas Carroll

On October 20, 2020, surrounded by loved ones and family, Thomas James Carroll set out to prove once and for all that there are indeed fish in heaven.

Those of you that knew my brother can attest to his profound knowledge and eternal love of nature. Animal planet and history channel taught Tom more about wild life than most people will ever know exists.

You might also recall that his knowledge was more than just book smarts and theory, Tom accurately put it to practice. As such he was able to become one of the best hunters/fishermen/outdoorsmen I have ever had the privilege of knowing.

Tom was an advocate for our forests and waterways. His motto the same as was passed down from his father. "Leave it as good as or better than you found it". Tom was very adamant about his father's teachings and passed them out to his. Friends and family alike. My brother is defined by his Love of the outdoors.

Tom had a heart problem so severe that he knew his time with us was short. Rather than allow himself to be drowned in self-pity and anger; Tom chose to live the way he wanted.