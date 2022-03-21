 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thomas Drew Campbell

July 17, 1939 - March 6, 2022

Thomas (Tom) Campbell, 82, of Lebanon, Oregon died unexpectedly Sunday, March 6, 2022 at his home.

A celebration of life will be held March 26, 2022 at 3 p.m. at First Christian Church, 170 E. Grant St., Lebanon, Oregon.

See Tom's full obituary at:

https://manage2.tukioswebsites.com/obituaries/show/48/thomas-campbell

