Thomas E. Alley

July 17, 1927 – February 6, 2020
Thomas Alley, 92, of Lacomb passed away on February 6, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis.
Tom was born in Burbank, California the son of Robert and Helen Alley. He was the fourth of seven siblings. The family moved from Vista, California to Lacomb in 1941. After graduating from Lebanon High School in 1945, he joined the Navy and served for two and a half years. His future wife, Marceil Edwards, moved to Washington where they married in Seattle on December 28, 1945. They were married 67 years before she passed away in 2013.
Tom and Marceil returned to Lacomb after his naval service and purchased the same farm in Lacomb that his grandmother and parents had owned. He went to work at the local battery separator plant. Later he worked on the crew that constructed the Lebanite hardboard plant in 1955. He worked in all areas of the plant and became plant manager in 1960s and later area manager for several different plants around the country. His work required a great deal of travel, including trips to Europe, Vietnam, and Brazil. He worked at the plant for 49 years, retiring from Georgia-Pacific in 1996.
Tom enjoyed his work and the people he worked with but his passion was his cattle ranch. He loved seeing his black angus cows grazing on the green pastures and he was always one to be looking forward and expanding. As a friend once said “Tom just wants the land that touches his”, and he was forever working towards that goal.
He doted on his grandchildren and great grandchildren and was always there to help a friend. Tom often said he had a wonderful life and had been a lucky man. He was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church, the Elks Lodge and the American Legion.
Tom is survived by his daughter Debbie, son Steve of Lacomb, daughter Karen of Cologne, Germany; grandchildren Kyle (wife Lori) of Albany, Kevin (wife Erica) of Minnesota, Kathryn (husband Nick Borninski) of Albany, and six great grandchildren, Chloe, Shayna, Kara, Annabelle, Eden and Bowen; sister Helen Bellinger; sister-in-law Margaret Burns and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marceil, parents and brothers Bobbie, Jack, Paul, Lee and sister Patricia.
A Rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at St. Edward Catholic Church, 100 S. Main St., Lebanon. A funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. followed by a luncheon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lebanon Community Hospital Foundation, 815 NW 9th St., Suite 136, Corvallis, Oregon 97330.