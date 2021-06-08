Thomas Henry Settelmeyer

Tom retired from Duraflake in 2011, after 41 years. He was well known in his community for service and caring for others. He spent many years volunteering for the St. Mary's Soup Kitchen, St. Vincent De Paul and at every high school dance competition and fundraiser as a three time "Dance Team Dad." Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing, kayaking and camping with his "kids." He was always down for an adventure, road trip in the cruiser... or an impromptu ice cream run. He enjoyed spoiling his dogs and many granddogs. Tom loved spending time with his family and always looked forward to Taco Tuesdays and an opportunity to gather with friends. His legendary "Dad's World-Famous Cheese Potatoes" and cocoa recipes will be enjoyed for generations.