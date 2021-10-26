Thomas J. Philpott

June 4, 1929 - October 23, 2021

Tom passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Samaritan Evergeen Hospice House, he was 92.

He was born in Holley, Oregon on June 4, 1929 to Justin Byron and Edith Leola (Cross) Philpott. The youngest of the children, he was raised on the family homestead on the Calapooia River along with his siblings, "Basil", Wilma and Ramona. He attended school in Holley and later Sweet Home.

He lived his life as a log trucker driver providing for his family which included his daughter, Linda Williams, and son, Jim Philpott. Tom spent his retirement years working in his shop, tree farming and collecting old pictures and antiques. He enjoyed time spent with his friends and family as well as going out to local shops and restaurants.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings and his daughter, Linda.

He is survived by his son Jim (Marsha) Philpott, of Sweet Home; granddaughters: Meegan (David) Vann, of Oregon City; Misty (Michael) Barrios, of Salem; Kristin (Steve) Huber, of Dallas; Karin (Jesse) Garcia, of Sweet Home and Taylor (John) Huffstutler, of Warsaw, Missouri. He is loved by 11 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and friends.