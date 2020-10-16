Thomas McMurdie Sr.

Tom grew up on a farm in Idaho, later making his home in the Willamette Valley and Northern California, he worked in the Heating & Air Conditioning business for 35 years. An accomplished mechanic & fabricator, his greatest project was his 1971 bus conversion to motorhome which he lived in for nearly 30 years. He traveled the U.S. and settled back in Albany for the remainder of his life. He was known for his storytelling, giving people funny nicknames, his sense of humor, and always having a positive attitude.