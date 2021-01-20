Thomas Thompson

Thomas Arthur Thompson

September 20, 1952 – July 23, 2020

Thomas Arthur Thompson of Corvallis, Oregon, died unexpectedly on July 23, 2020. He was born in Corvallis on September 20, 1952, to Charles (Dick) and Hazel (Beverly) Thompson, both of whom preceded him in death.

Tom was adventurous and enjoyed physically demanding work. In his lifetime, he worked on commercial fishing boats in Alaska, multiple construction sites across Oregon, built rock walls as a landscaper, and worked on local family farms, including managing Christmas tree farms and a local nursery. Tom worked for many years at Hewlett-Packard in Corvallis and retired from there in March 2020. His last job was with Warden Farms in South Benton County, a place he loved to share with his family.

Tom enjoyed and played many sports, particularly golf and softball (he was an original member of the Squirrel's softball team). He also enjoyed fishing, Whitewater rafting, astronomy, and entomology. Tom attended MT. Hood Community College and the University of Oregon and was a longtime Ducks fan. Most of all, Tom loved spending time with his family, whether they were camping, hiking, cooking, gardening, or hanging out at home. Tom was playful by nature, laughed easily, and gave the best hugs.