Thomas (Tom) Devers Grady

June 23, 1960 - February 3, 2022

Tom was born June 23, 1960 in Pittsboro, Indiana, to Tom and Betty Grady. Tom passed away February 3, 2022, at his Albany home doing what he loved - working on a project. He was 61.

He is survived by his wife, Lori, son, Bob, daughter, Krista, his mother, Betty Grady, and his sister, Gale Blasquez. He has three granddaughters, Kaylee, Keira, and Leah. Tom enjoyed many activities with his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and nieces and nephews.

Growing up, Tom moved across the country with his Mom, Dad, and "Sis," settling in California. He graduated from Westmont High in Campbell, and from DeAnza College, in Cupertino, with a degree in automotive engineering. He worked for Ford Motor Company, and ran a restore and rental car business with his Mom and Dad.

In 1988 he moved to Albany and worked for Lassen Chevrolet-Toyota. He eventually went back to his roots, owning his own business, Razors Edge Auto, repairing cars. He was an incredible diagnostician and mechanic.

As a boy, Tom loved anything fast: mini bikes, motorcycles, and eventually restored, fast cars! Even a broken leg didn't keep him from kick starting and riding a mini bike at age 12. Tom loved sports, he played football and baseball throughout high school. Tom also loved bird hunting in the vineyards of California with his Dad and deer hunting with his family; he enjoyed fishing Oregon rivers, and catching the big fish off the boats in Hawaii.

From the time he was a boy he lived life like he had a tiger by the tail! He loved his family, sports, the outdoors and anything with a motor. He was always good at anything he pursued. Family, cars and softball were his passions. Tom also had an affinity for fireworks and was known to put on incredible firework shows. He had a huge heart and would do anything for his family and friends. He could make fun out of most anything and his smile melted you.

Tom was a dedicated and loving son, spending time every week with his Mom. They enjoyed trips to Costco, watching the 49ers or just sitting and visiting. Nothing got in the way of his weekly trips to see his Mom.

Tom married the love of his life, Lori Jackson, in 1992. Together they raised three wonderful children, Bob, Krista and James.

His family was his greatest love.

One of his long-time favorite activities was playing softball. He was on many tournament teams and played in the Albany's Parks and Rec leagues for more than 20 years. He was a "Softball icon" known as the "Home run King." He and Lori also played on a coed volleyball and softball team together. Tom loved traveling to tournaments with his family, which was often their weekend vacations, filled with fun and loving memories for all.

He is preceded in death by his father, Thomas James Grady, and his son, James Thomas Grady.

There will be a celebration of life on February 16, at 2 p.m., at Fisher Funeral Home. A reception will follow at The Hill Street Church of Christ, 1805 Hill St. SE, Albany.

Contributions in Tom Grady's name may be made to The American Diabetes Association or Albany Parks and Recreation Foundation For Kids in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St., Albany, OR 97321. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.