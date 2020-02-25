Thomas William “Tom” Peterson

August 5, 1940 – February 19, 2020
Thomas (Tom) William Peterson was born August 5, 1940 in Prineville, Oregon, a second generation Swede whose grandfather homesteaded in the high desert. His family moved to Bend when he was young. It was while they lived there that they attended a revival meeting and he accepted Christ as his Savior. When he was in his teens they moved to Bly, Oregon and he graduated from the High School In 1959. He attended Simpson Bible College the next year then transferred to Multnomah School of the Bible in Portland. It was there he met his future wife, Malah Travis and they were married in 1962.
He graduated from Multnomah in 1963. They moved to Klamath Falls and he went into the log trucking business with his father, George. During this time, three sons were born. He was a wonderful dad, spending the winters when he wasn't working inventing games with them, sledding in the snow, and teaching them to love the Lord and follow Him.
In 1977 the family felt led to move and they bought a trucking company in Tangent, Oregon. During the rest of his life, he also drove truck, owned a sewing machine store, dispatched for a trucking company and then joined his wife in her fledgling embroidery business where he digitized designs and did the bookwork for over 20 years. He was a very talented artist, painting many oil paintings for his family and friends.
One of his skills was being able to fix anything. He could take a car engine apart and put it back together again so it would run.
In his later years he really enjoyed his riding lawn mower and large koi pond. He was looking forward to being able to get on his mower again when the weather dried out. He was the strongest and most courageous man, suffering from many things over the past 20 years but he never complained and would reply when asked how he was, "I'm fine!" But the most important thing to him was his faith. He wanted everyone to know how important knowing Jesus was and how it could change your life. He served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher in every church he attended.
Tom leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Malah, son Stephen (Cindy), son Ben (Cheryl) and son Tommy (fiancee Christina), 6 grandchildren, Travis, Caleb (Kenzl), Japheth, Evan, Hannah, and Noah; and sisters Margie (Don) Webb and Ruth Nalle.
He was predeceased by his parents George and Betty and sister Mary.
A memorial service will be at 1p.m. Friday March 6, 2020 at South Albany Community Church. In lieu of flowers contributions in his honor may be sent to Tangent Community Church or Gideons International in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St., Albany, 97321. Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.