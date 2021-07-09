June 06, 1979 - June 26, 2021

Tiara Marie Duran, 42, of Albany, was welcomed home with open arms by her Heavenly Father on June 26, 2021.

Tiara was born on June 6, 1979, to Teresa Wallace in Pasco, Washington.

Tiara never met a stranger. She made everyone feel so loved and special. Tiara's zest for life was contagious. She had the most beautiful smile that could light up a room and the best laugh ever! Her loud and colorful leggings matched her joyous and bright personality.

In her spare time, Tiara loved spending time with her beloved partner, Chris, going on outdoor adventures, hiking, kayaking, visiting waterfalls, trying new recipes, volunteering, and spending time with family and friends: Chloe, Daisy and Truffle. But most of all she loved and adored her children.

Tiara graduated with honors from LBCC in 2016. She volunteered countless hours to many organizations including Habitat for Humanity, CASA, Creative Housing Coalition, American Legion, among others.

Tiara is survived by her mother Teresa; partner, Chris; daughter, Haley (Paul); son, Gabe; sister, Andrea; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, family, and many loved ones.