May 7, 1977 - September 14, 2021

Timothy John Lewis, 44, passed away peacefully in his home in Lebanon, Oregon on September 14, 2021.

Tim lived in Salem, Oregon until 1986 when his family moved to Lebanon, Oregon. He was a graduate of Lebanon High School class of 1995. After high school, Tim attended classes at Linn-Benton Community College and worked at Roth's Grocery Stores as a Night Crew Foreman until 2018 when he left to be a stay at home father. Tim met his soulmate Gina in April of 1996 and they were married on August 22, 1998. Lebanon became their permanent home in 2005, that same year they welcomed their twin boys on June 15.

Tim has always been a collector to include sports trading cards, Elvis memorabilia and Funko Pops. His favorite activities were sports betting, golf, Frisbee golf, running, and grilling on the BBQ. Although, what he cherished most is spending time with his family.

Survived by his loving wife Gina Lewis of 23 years; sons Tristan & Pacey Lewis; parents Beverly & Ted Lewis and brother Jeff Lewis.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, September 24, 2021 at Sand Ridge Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.