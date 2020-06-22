July 10, 1947 — May 21, 2020
Timothy Lee Mulrooney, 72, of Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, May 21st after battling early onset Parkinson's disease for 24 years. He passed surrounded by family in the comfort of his home.
Tim was born in Hood River, Oregon to Robert and Ardath Mulrooney.
He graduated from Albany Union high school in 1966, and enlisted into the U.S. Navy. In his service he was a jet engine mechanic, third class petty officer, and served aboard the USS Enterprise and the USS Constellation. He was approached for officer training but declined. He was honorably discharged on September 4, 1970, and returned to Oregon with his young family and began a lengthy well respected career working for Pacific Power and Light until his retirement. He applied to PP&L, offering to take any available position, even if he would only be mopping floors. He began as a meter-reader, and through hard work and dedication, working full time, continuing his education, and raising a family, he earned his position as a Meter Relay Technician.
Tim married his high school sweetheart, Glenda Rhea in 1967; 52 years married! A
father of two children; daughter Shaunna (Mulrooney) Schukis (you are my hero Dad) and her husband Andy; son Ryan Mulrooney (I love you Dad) and wife Christine (most wonderful father-in-law). A grandfather of four; Allie and Ash Mulrooney and Garret and Anna Schukis, a great-grandfather of six; Jeremy, Hailey, Lily, Zoey, Alex, Shadow, and Taya; an uncle to four nephews and two nieces and several close cousins.
Tim forged plentiful friendships over the course of his lifetime sharing his light, humor, and compassion with all. He loved many, and in return many loved him. Friends have shared that he was a prince among mere peasants, and we as his family could not agree more. There wasn’t an obstacle he could not face, and he did so with grace and dignity. He made perseverance seem so easy, even though his hardships weighed heavily upon him. Tim was the most intelligent and quick witted man to sit, walk, and laugh beside. He could learn and teach just about anything, and especially loved Scrabble, chess, rummy, and cribbage. As an avid gardener he taught us that a weed is something you simply do not like, so pluck what you believe does not belong and keep what you do. Camping, fishing, hunting, traveling, and drilling in the answer to “What is the square root of 3?” to his grandchildren, collecting Hawaiian shirts, and tinkering away were among his many hobbies. But by far his best was gifting us with his presence, admiration, and never ending love. He will be more than dearly missed, for the rest of our lives, until we one day see him again. I love you Timmy. I love you Dad. I love you Poppa. We have loved you, and will love you, forever. Thank you for being the upstanding, impeccably beautiful inspiration of a man that you were and always will be. We can’t wait to party hardy and start an awesome game of Super Scrabble and cribbage, so keep on holding down the fort. Hope you’re winning at the big poker table.
There will be a celebration of life at the end of the summer for family and close friends. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
