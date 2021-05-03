May 27, 1969 - April 26, 2021
Tina Jo Winkler, 51, of Sweet Home passed away, with her family by her side, on April 26, 2021 from complications of diabetes and heart disease. She was born on May 27, 1969 in Springfield, to Edward E. and Loretta Sue (O'Neil) Winkler.
The family lived in Sweet Home until she was in elementary school at which time they moved to Redmond, Oregon where Tina attended school. She then moved back to Sweet Home where she lived out her life.
She had a variety of jobs throughout her life. She was known as a great cook and had cooked in local restaurants through the years, but what she loved the most was taking care of children. She showered her nieces and nephews with love and operated her own daycare center from her home for a number of years. Tina loved flowers and was always happy when she could spend her summer evenings tending to them. In years past the extended family gathered for annual family camping trips and Tina loved these trips full of good times and laughter with all of the family and her cooking for the whole crew.Tina married Daniel Ray Ferebee on November 16, 1998 and they were together until his death in November of 2003.
She is survived by her father Ed Winkler; mother Sue Baxley; brothers: Dean Winkler and David Steagall, all of Sweet Home; stepdaughter Danielle Ferebee of Canby; nieces: Whitney Spenst Heinz of Sweet Home, Kelsey Schultz of Bakersfield, California, Samantha Flores of Albany, Kaitlin Steagall of Sweet Home; nephews: Dustin Winkler, Jeremiah Steagall and David Steagall all of Sweet Home; great nephews: Abel, Nash and John whom she loved with all of her heart.
She was preceded in death by her husband Daniel Ferebee; sister Dawn Marie Winkler; grandparents Red and Jessie (Nana) Burnett; and stepfather James Baxley.
A graveside service was held Friday, April 30th at Gilliland Cemetery, followed by a Memorial service at the Sweet Home Evangelical Church.
Memorial contributions can be made in her name to Little Promises Children's Program, 28028 Pleasant Valley Road, Sweet Home, OR 97386.
