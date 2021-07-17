April 1, 1939 - July 9, 2021
Tiny Jean Hubbs, Corvallis, passed away on July 9, 2021, at the age of 82. She was born Tiny Jean Welch on April 1, 1939 in Phoenix, Arizona, to James and Cecil Welch, while the family was migrating from Oklahoma to California. She is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, one step brother, and one sister.
Hers was a life of love and sacrifice. Tiny did not have a regular childhood as she was the primary caregiver of her younger brother, Jerry "Shorty" Welch and sister, Bonnie, while her parents and older siblings worked. Tiny was married at the age of 17 to Bueford Hubbs, age 20, in Tulare, California, on June 19, 1956.
Tiny loved reading, crafts, shopping, computer games, and doing anything with family. She deeply loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Tiny and Bueford's marriage was a special bond. They weren't simply married 65 years, they were deeply in love with one another. Bueford and daughter, Jeannie, were Tiny's primary caretakers to the very end. They gave her the care and comfort she needed and deserved as her health rapidly declined over the last three years. Only love can do that and Bueford gave his all, and then some, for her.
Tiny is survived by husband, Bueford, daughter, Carrie, of Falls City, son, Ken, of Mount Vernon, Washington, son, Steve, of Grand Ronde, and daughter, Jeannie, of Corvallis. She had 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Tiny touched all who knew her with a spirit of kindness and generosity. She was warm and inviting and cared deeply for people, especially the underdog. She was a champion of what was right and fair, and was a fierce protector of her children. She always put others first, and up to the end was always concerned about others. She will be remembered for her forgiving spirit. She never held a grudge, but was always willing to forgive no matter the wrong. She was a loving, devoted wife and a model mother. She will be sorely missed.
Please send condolences to the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.