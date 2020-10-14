Tony Cummings

January 22, 1961 – October 7, 2020

Tony Lee Cummings, 59, of Lebanon passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, in Albany.

Tony was born January 22, 1961 in El Cajon, California, the son of Eugene and Elsie (Jeffers) Cummings. Tony spent the majority of his life in Lacomb and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1979.

He then served in the Navy as a machinist mate from 1979-1982. In the service he learned how to play the harmonica and would then play it for Kybo and Sage.

Tony had worked as a construction millwright for most of his life. He was very proud to be a Grand Ronde Tribal member. He also belonged to the Lebanon Elks and the American Legion Post 51.

Tony enjoyed riding at the dunes, elk hunting, camping, making people laugh and loved finding humor in everything. His favorite vacation was to the Moab with his wife, which was an item crossed off his bucket list.