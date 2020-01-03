December 3, 1929 — December 24, 2019

Tony Vlastelica passed away expectantly on Christmas Eve. He was 90 years old.

He was born on December 3, 1929 to George and Mary Vlastelica in Aberdeen, Washington. He graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1950. He served in the Marine Corp. He graduated with a Science Education degree from Oregon State College in 1956. He was a member of the Beaver basketball team, well known for his “hook shot”.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He married Karen Russell of Grants Pass whom he met at OSU (then known as OSC) on July 15, 1956. They honeymooned in Italy where he played professional basketball. After living in Italy for four years they returned to Corvallis where they lived for 10 years, one year in Santa Barbara, California, and over 10 years in Boise, Idaho where they owned 2 Baskin & Robbins Ice Cream stores. They returned to Corvallis in 1982 and in 1984 Karen passed away.

Tony married JoAnne Haley in 2001 and together they continued selling ice cream for many years being a regular fixture at local fairs in the area. He very much enjoyed selling ice cream.

He was preceded in death in death by his first wife Karen & his brother Paul of Aberdeen, Washington.